Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($26.04) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

UN01 stock opened at €10.25 ($10.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.58. Uniper has a 12-month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

