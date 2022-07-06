Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of UUU opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.75. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
