Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head to Head Survey

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.70 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -9.09 Upstart $848.59 million 3.54 $135.44 million $1.64 21.62

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 3 7 3 0 2.00

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 181.88%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $92.46, indicating a potential upside of 160.75%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Upstart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01%

Summary

Upstart beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

