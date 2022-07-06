USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Down 2.7%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 37,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 22,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

Get USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.95% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.