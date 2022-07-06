Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Down 1.8%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.46. Approximately 346,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 369,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.