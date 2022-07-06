Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.88 and last traded at $80.75. Approximately 4,754,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,545,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.