Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.88 and last traded at $80.75. Approximately 4,754,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,545,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.
