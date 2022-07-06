Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Shares Down 0.9%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.21 and last traded at $68.14. Approximately 259,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 355,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.
