Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Down 2.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $57.28. Approximately 610,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 532,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.