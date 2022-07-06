Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.83 and last traded at $71.25. 1,185,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,417,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42.
