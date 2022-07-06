Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Up 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 1,254,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 737,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64.

