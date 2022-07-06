Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $121.36. Approximately 122,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 115,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.39.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.