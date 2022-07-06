Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.45 and last traded at $171.37. Approximately 44,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 36,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.71.

