Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Trading 0% Higher

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $76.59. 4,448,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,970,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.