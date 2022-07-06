Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Trading 0% Higher

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $76.59. 4,448,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,970,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.