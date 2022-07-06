Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Stock Price Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.04 and last traded at $58.99. Approximately 4,863,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,177,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.