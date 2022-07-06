Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.66 and last traded at C$26.65. 265,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,088,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

