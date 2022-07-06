Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White Acquires 23,809 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) CEO Ted White bought 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

