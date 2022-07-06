Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White Acquires 23,809 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) CEO Ted White bought 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.