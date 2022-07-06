Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director John A. Stalfort III Buys 238,095 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,430.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

