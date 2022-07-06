Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director John A. Stalfort III Buys 238,095 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,430.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.