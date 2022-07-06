Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Christopher G. Hayes Acquires 5,714 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,249.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

