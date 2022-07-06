VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,738 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

