Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.95

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.95 and last traded at 10.20, with a volume of 12122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 9.99.

VGCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The firm has a market cap of $638.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.58.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.