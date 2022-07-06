Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Shares Down 0.4%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.73. Approximately 23,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 19,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

