VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Shares Down 0.7%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $36.14. 817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.