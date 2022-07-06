VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Up 0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.09. Approximately 20,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.

