VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.84. 176,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 215,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.