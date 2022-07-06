VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading Down 1.7%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 11,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26.

