VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.82. 4,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.