VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $52.70. 27,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 32,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.