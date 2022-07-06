Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading 3% Higher

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 142,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 299,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 12.28.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933. 27.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

