Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.75 ($2.72).

VMUK has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 245 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.53. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 299.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,107.10).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

