Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. 50,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 166,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 75,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $101,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares in the company, valued at $338,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,729 shares of company stock valued at $113,401. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

