Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 75,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHAQ. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Viveon Health Acquisition by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.