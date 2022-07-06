Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $19.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.