VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VolitionRx stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37.
About VolitionRx (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.