VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

