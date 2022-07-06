Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.22.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

