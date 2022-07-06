Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Price Down 27.6%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) dropped 27.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 508,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 960,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

VOYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital lowered Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$63.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

