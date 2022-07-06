Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Up 8.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 212,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 132,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.104918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

