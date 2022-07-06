WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 2,679 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day moving average is $289.39. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

