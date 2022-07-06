Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.39. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

