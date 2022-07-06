Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1,830.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,724,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

WBS opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

