Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 23 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.39 and a 200 day moving average of $713.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

