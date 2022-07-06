Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 61,603 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

