Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

