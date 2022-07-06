Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.