Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

