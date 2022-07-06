Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

CGW stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

