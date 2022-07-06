Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $281,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMH opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

