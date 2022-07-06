Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $631,937. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IIIN stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

