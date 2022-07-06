Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

IWP opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

