Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

