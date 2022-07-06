Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 53,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.82. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.